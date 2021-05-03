Medical President Sees Need For Improvement After Corona Crisis | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Medical President Klaus Reinhardt sees the lesson from the Corona crisis as a great need for improvement, from contingency plans to care, as well as a warning of additional cost pressures.

“We need a critical analysis of the weaknesses that have now emerged,” said the head of the German Medical Association of the German news agency. “The value of the health care system became very clear during the crisis.” This should be kept in mind if there were further debates on how to thinn out and trim structures for sheer cost efficiency.

Lessons from Corona crisis management are the subject of the German Medical Association, which starts next Tuesday as an online event. These are the first major consultations by the medical profession since the start of the pandemic, after last year’s Doctors’ Day was canceled.

Reinhardt said Germany was “no longer as exorbitantly good as it looked after the first wave” in the fight against Corona. And it is “unlikely that it will be another 100 years until the next major health crisis.” Germany would have to pay the extra costs for the reserves of beds or protective equipment. “Something like the spring of 2020 shouldn’t happen again, when we didn’t even have masks and protective clothing.” This also raises questions about how to become more independent from the world market in terms of production capacities.

In the care of the elderly and the sick, pressure and staff shortages are not caused by Corona. “Many employees in these areas now have to exhaust themselves to be able to manage the crisis to some extent.” Politicians must not lose sight of these people. “You deserve a higher appreciation, better working conditions and better wages.”

Reinhardt told the health authorities that they now had the experience that the public health service was “rescued to shreds”. “That urgently needs to be reversed.” Shortcomings in digital networks have proven to be a major weakness. “And there is a lack of staff.” Many offices are on the road with a lot of improvisation talent and voluntary commitment. But one cannot build on that fundamentally. Better pay from doctors, comparable to those in clinics, is also needed. Billions in aid from the federal government must not be wasted.

Reinhardt demanded that it is also important that health authorities act in a more coordinated manner. “Decisions about hygiene concepts, for example, were sometimes very different in neighboring municipalities or large cities with several neighborhoods. Citizens naturally wonder how it is actually correct. “Contingency plans and specifications for crisis teams should be standardized and continuously updated.” The emergency situation should be regularly rehearsed. “

It is important for hospitals to stimulate cooperation more strongly. To this end, municipalities and states should look beyond national borders when planning their locations. “Unfortunately, we have little tradition in this. But after the crisis, the time may have come for this topic to finally be discussed in a factual and non-interest-based way. It should be possible for one neighborhood to give way to an adjacent neighborhood if more modern facilities can be properly expanded there and all employees can be concentrated at this location.

“We have to use synergies without cutting staff or even disassembling beds,” Reinhardt said. “We cannot afford that in an aging society.”