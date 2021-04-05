Medical Power Supply Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Delta Electronics Group, Emerson Network, Excelsys Technology

Medical Power Supply Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Medical Power Supply Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The medical power supply market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Medical Power Supply Market are Delta Electronics Group, Emerson Network, Excelsys Technology, Globtek Inc., Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd, Powerbox International AB, SL Industries Inc., Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, XP Power and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – XP Power released its new UCH600 series of convection cooled, 600W AC-DC power supplies. The ultra-compact power supplies do not require additional cooling and deliver full load power under a wide range of conditions. This series can be used in medical devices, as well as for industrial electronics applications.

– March 2020 – Delta Electronics launched MEA-065A, a new 65W output to MEA Series of Medical AC-DC desktop type adapter, which offers four single output voltages of 12V, 15V, 19V, and 24V in an extremely compact size, i.e., 50 x 115 x 29 mm, and finds its application in various types of portable equipment, such as home healthcare equipment, and test and measurement equipment. Key features include 0.1mA low earth leakage and electric shock protection complying with 2 x MOPP.

Key Market Trends:

Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in Application Type

– The increase in the number of government initiatives for the diagnosis of infectious disease, along with the rising need for fast detection of diseases, is contributing to the growing demand for the diagnostic and monitoring equipment across the world. Governments are proactively investing in many of the research studies, including those for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

– Technology holds a central role in expanding the market for diagnostic and monitoring devices. The increase in the aging population and the transformation of acute illnesses, such as heart failure, into chronic diseases indicate that the number of patients is also increasing. All the aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the huge market share of the segment.

Regional Outlook of Medical Power Supply Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Medical Power Supply Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

