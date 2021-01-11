Medical Plastic Market–Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020| Top Players- SABIC, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Covestro AG, Ensinger, The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo

Market Insights

In the reliable Global Medical Plastic market research report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues about Medical Plastic industry. The scope of this market report include but is not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The report presents with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. An influential Medical Plastic market report brings precise and exact market research information that drives business into the right direction.

Medical plastics market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 39.07 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing R&D investment to produce advanced plastics is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Medical Plastic Market Are:

The major players covered in the medical plastics market report are SABIC, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Covestro AG, Ensinger, The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo., DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Invibio Ltd., LANXESS Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Röchling, RTP Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics., Tekni-Plex., Teknor Apex, Wacker Chemie AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Plastic Market Scope and Segments

Medical plastics market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets

On the basis of type, the medical plastics market is segmented into standard plastics, engineering plastics, high performance plastic, silicone and others such as thermoplastic elastomer, thermoplastic polyurethane, biodegradable polymers, & polymer blends and synthetic rubber. Standard plastics segment is divided into polyvinyl chloride, polyolefin, polypropylene, polystyrene and poly (methyl methacrylate). Engineering plastics segment is divided into polyamide, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, polycarbonate, polyacetal and others. High performance plastics are further divided into polyetheretherketone, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyphenylsulfone, and other HPP.

Application segment of the medical plastics market is segmented into medical disposables, prosthetics, medical instruments & tools, drug delivery, syringes, catheters, implants, surgical instruments and others. Medical disposables segment is divided into general disposables, medical bags, catheters, and syringes. Prosthetics segment is divided into limb, prosthetics and implants. Medical instruments & tools segment is divided into surgical instruments, diagnostics instruments & devices and dental tools.

Based on regions, the Medical Plastic Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

