Medical Physics Market Regional Overview 2021 with Top Keyplayers – GE Healthcare, Landauer, Siemens, Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics etc.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

GE Healthcare, Landauer, Siemens, Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics, Medical Physics Services, West Physics Consulting, Hitachi Aloka Medical, Ltd, Fujifilm SonoSite, ClariPi Inc, Versant Medical Physics Services, Alyzen Medical Physics Services, and Alliance Medical Physics Services LLC. and more…

Medical Physics Market Segmentation

By Modality

Diagnostic Modality Radiographic X-ray systems Fluoroscopic X-ray systems Mammographic systems Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) Positron emission tomography (PET) Others

Therapeutic Modality Linear particle accelerator- LINAC Brachytherapy Others



By End Users

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Ambulatory surgery centers

Diagnostic imaging centers

Others

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Current Market Trends

Increasing Mergers and Acquisition among the Healthcare System Manufacturers And Hospitals

The global medical physics market is characterized by the predominance of small independent enterprises and the general absence of large-scale operators. The widely fragmented market, stringent regulatory guidelines, and rising merger and acquisition activities among the healthcare system manufacturers and hospitals are driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing affordability to procure major diagnostic and therapeutic modalities, surging levels of specialization, and the ability to deal with more sophisticated technologies are driving the market growth to some extent. Recently, Bon Secours Health System merged with Mercy Health to update its healthcare systems with sophisticated healthcare technologies, such as radiation therapeutics. Similarly, West Physics merged with Phoenix Technology Corporation to expand its customer base in the Southeast region and to provide easy access to a variety of enhanced service offerings in the field of medical imaging.

Outsourcing of Medical Physics Services

Local healthcare facilities are looking to reduce the costs by outsourcing several services, including radiation imaging systems and medical physics due to high costs associated with training, skill upgradations, and mandatory certification requirement, which is further boosting the market growth to some extent.

