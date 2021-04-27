Medical Peristaltic Pump Market Covid-19 Impact Latest Trends, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies and Investment Opportunities till 2030

Medical peristaltic pump represents a type of positive displacement pump popularly used for transporting various types of fluids. The fluid is passed through flexible tube, which is fixed inside a circular pump casing. Normally, a medical peristaltic pump contains a tube (pump), a manifold and a rotary pump head. The pump head part contains two or more rollers and these rollers press the tubing in multiple ways creating pressure in the tube. This process is called peristalsis and is widely used in several biological systems and processes. These medical peristaltic pumps perform functional diagnosis in vastly developing fields of urodynamics, gastroenterology, and neurology.

The global medical peristaltic pumps market is driven by several advantages and applications. Contrasting to other pumps many other systems, the fluid/liquid within the tube is not in contact with any other pump components and normally is only exposed to inner side of the tube. This mechanism avoids contamination of both fluid and pump, which makes sure the pump is not impaired by the fluid or particulate matter inside the fluid. This allows the pump to operate without a filter, thereby reducing overall cleanup. Even if a tube has been through excessive wear and tear, it can be easily detached and replaced with a new one. Medical peristaltic pumps have numerous medical applications. These specialized pumps are used to move blood from patient’s veins and arteries. Medical peristaltic pumps assist blood flow in several surgical procedures. Other factors driving the market are advancements in health care technologies, low maintenance needs of peristaltic pumps, global rise in use of surgical procedures, and medical operations due to increase in number of people suffering due to blood disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Factors likely to restrain the global medical peristaltic pumps market are periodic maintenance/replacement of pumps, high cost of surgical procedures, low cost alternatives in the market.

The global medical peristaltic pumps market has been segmented based on type, material, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the market has been classified into low pressure and high pressure pumps. Based on material, the market has been categorized into silicone, autoperene, Viton, and others. In terms of application, the global medical peristaltic pumps market has been segmented into IV fluid delivery and blood circulation, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, diagnostic labs, academic & research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the global medical peristaltic pumps market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global medical peristaltic pumps market due to rising prevalence of surgical operations and introduction of newer techniques, technological advancements in medical devices, and rise in investments in health care expenditure. Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to rising number of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, rise in geriatric population, and presence of key players in the market. However, usage of low cost alternatives is likely to restrain the global medical peristaltic pumps market in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate due to rise in geriatric population which has blood related disorders, increase in disposable income, and government initiatives in health care.

Major players in the global medical peristaltic pump market include Eldon James Corp., Freudenberg Medical, Qosina Corp., B. Braun Medical, Inc., QURE Medical, IDEX Health & Science LLC, Spetec GmbH, Medela, AliMed, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Invacare, and Precision Medical.

