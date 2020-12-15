Medical Perfusion System Market New Estimates Growth In The High Performance by 2027
Medical Perfusion is a process of delivering oxygenated blood to all tissues. This technique is used in cardiac surgery where perfusion experts employ artificial blood pumps to thrust patients’ blood through their body tissue by replacing the function of the heart while the cardiac surgeon operates. Medical Perfusion can be used as a chemotherapy technique for the treatment of melanoma occurring in the arm or legs. With the help of this technique, the flow of blood to and from the limb is stopped for a while by creating a band, and anticancer drugs are put directly in blood of the limb.
Rising demand for transplantation due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is the key contributing factor for market growth. The global Medical perfusion market is growing steadily and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. The global Medical perfusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach around USD 2,527 million by 2025.
Key-Players Involve in KEYWORD Market: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Accuray Incorporated, Organ Assist B.V.
Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases
- The rising number of organ transplantations
- Growth in Aging Population, Increasing Incidence of Multiple Organ Failures
- Government and NGO Initiatives to Encourage Organ Donation
- Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research
- Increase in Biologic Manufacturing
Restraints
- High Cost of Organ Transplantation
- Ethical Concerns and High Cost of Cell-Based Research
Opportunities
- Increasing Pharmaceutical Research in Emerging Markets
- Rising Preference for Continuous Manufacturing
Challenges
- Organ Supply-Demand Gap
By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:
- Cardiopulmonary Perfusion
- Cell Perfusion
- Ex Vivo Organ Perfusion
By Applications, the market is segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
