Medical Perfusion System Market New Estimates Growth In The High Performance by 2027

Medical Perfusion is a process of delivering oxygenated blood to all tissues. This technique is used in cardiac surgery where perfusion experts employ artificial blood pumps to thrust patients’ blood through their body tissue by replacing the function of the heart while the cardiac surgeon operates. Medical Perfusion can be used as a chemotherapy technique for the treatment of melanoma occurring in the arm or legs. With the help of this technique, the flow of blood to and from the limb is stopped for a while by creating a band, and anticancer drugs are put directly in blood of the limb.

Rising demand for transplantation due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is the key contributing factor for market growth. The global Medical perfusion market is growing steadily and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. The global Medical perfusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach around USD 2,527 million by 2025.

Key-Players Involve in KEYWORD Market: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Accuray Incorporated, Organ Assist B.V.

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases

The rising number of organ transplantations

Growth in Aging Population, Increasing Incidence of Multiple Organ Failures

Government and NGO Initiatives to Encourage Organ Donation

Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research

Increase in Biologic Manufacturing

Restraints

High Cost of Organ Transplantation

Ethical Concerns and High Cost of Cell-Based Research

Opportunities

Increasing Pharmaceutical Research in Emerging Markets

Rising Preference for Continuous Manufacturing

Challenges

Organ Supply-Demand Gap

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Cardiopulmonary Perfusion

Cell Perfusion

Ex Vivo Organ Perfusion

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

