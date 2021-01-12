Medical officials doubt lockdown will end on January 31 | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The German medical officers doubt whether the strict corona restrictions can be lifted on January 31.

“I’m not sure if we can end the lockdown by the end of the month,” said Ute Teichert, chairman of the GGD’s professional association of doctors, the Funke media group. Based on the current number of infections, it will be difficult by then to get below the target of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. Moreover, it is not enough once this figure is reached. “The contamination numbers must remain so low in the long term.” One thing is certain: “In any case, the easing will come only gradually and not all at once.”

In order to stem the high number of infections, stricter rules have been in force in all states since Monday. This includes stricter contact restrictions: your own household should only meet one other person. In neighborhoods with more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, you may not move further than 15 kilometers from your home without good reason.

North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister and candidate for the CDU presidency, Armin Laschet, asked for understanding that politicians did not know how things would go after the lockdown until January 31. “The question of how things will continue concerns us all. But we don’t know. “In a pandemic, there will be no concept until the end of the year,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

But there are also hopeful signs: more than two weeks after the start of vaccinations with the first corona vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer approved in the EU, delivery of the second approved vaccine from the American company Moderna to the federal states and their vaccination centers will start on Tuesday. . . Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expects two million doses for Germany by the end of the quarter and 50 million doses during the year.

The chairman of the National Association of Statutory Physicians and Health Insurers (KBV), Andreas Gassen, pointed out that a large number of vaccinations will soon be possible in medical practice. “In the near future we will be able to use different vaccines that can also be vaccinated in practices,” said Gassen of the “Rheinische Post”. In addition to the Moderna vaccine, which has now arrived in Germany, it also includes the Astrazeneca vaccine.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also stressed the importance of the Astrazeneca vaccine for vaccination strategy. He hopes for a very swift approval from the EU drug agency EMA. “Every day counts,” he told the “Rheinische Post”. “Should there be any complications with the application, I would like to consider a quick German solo effort with an emergency permit.” At 70 percent, the vaccine is slightly less effective than the Biontech and Moderna vaccines, but it is by no means a deficiency product. “Without Astrazeneca, we could only vaccinate slightly more than about 20 million people in the first half of the year. That is not enough in the fight against the strong second wave and a potentially much more dangerous mutation of the virus. “

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) complained that nursing staff in retirement and nursing homes had too much of a refusal to vaccinate. The German Ethics Council should therefore make proposals, “whether and for which groups compulsory vaccination is conceivable,” said the CSU head of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Tuesday). “Vaccination should be seen as a civic duty.”

Constitutional lawyers, meanwhile, criticized the Corona Vaccination Ordinance for not having enough constitutional legal basis in the form of a parliamentary law. For example, constitutional lawyer Anna Leisner-Egensperger of the University of Jena wrote in a statement to the Bundestag, according to “Welt”, that there is no constitutional basis for the vaccination sequence set out in the ordinance. Legal expert Andrea Kießling of the Ruhr University in Bochum also complains, according to “Bild”, that there is currently no regulation “authorizing the Federal Ministry of Health to determine the sequence of vaccinations”.

In view of 25,000 Covid-19 patients in German clinics, the German Hospital Association again warned against overloading the system. “With about 6,000 patients requiring intensive treatment, whose care pool significantly more human resources, a high level of stress has been achieved in the system as a whole, in many on-site clinics this has already been exceeded in some cases,” said General director Georg Braun of the Rheinische Post. Even the normal course of the disease, such as heart attacks, accidents and surgery, binds the capacities of the intensive care unit to a greater extent. Lockdown measures and meeting restrictions are imperative to ensure the efficiency of medical care in times of the corona pandemic.