Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | COVID-19 Unlock Opportunities

Medical nonwoven products are extensively used for providing appropriate protection owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. In addition, medical nonwoven disposable are usually used in the amalgamated form and are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. The medical nonwoven disposables are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and prevent cross contamination.

The Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market was valued at $ 7,910 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,134 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. The surgical product segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/477

In addition, developments in nonwovens production technology, rise in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), high-quality fabrics for safety purposes provided by non-woven material drive the market growth. Moreover, significant increase in geriatric population, government regulation toward health and hygiene, and rise in health awareness further boost the market growth. However, concerns regarding the disposable of nonwoven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production along with the growth in demand for single use of non-woven products is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The surgical product segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased use of surgical products in hospitals, clinics, and other medical services to inhibit contaminations and avoid infection transmissions. However, the incontinence segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for disposables incontinence products such as disposable underwear, panty shield, cotton pad, and others.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/477

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to presence of high demand for incontinence products along with a well-established healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in patient care. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in baby boomer population, upsurge in disposable income, and rise in patient awareness toward incontinence products.

The Major Key Players Are:

Domtar Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health., Berry Global Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, UniCharm Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC and Freudenberg.

The Other Key Players Are:

Advanced Fabrics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc., Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Precision Fabrics Group, Inc., and Avintiv Inc.

Key Findings of the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market:

The incontinence product segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

The surgical product segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

The disposable diaper segment dominated the incontinence products market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

The surgical drape segment dominated the surgical nonwoven products in 2017 and is anticipated to remain the same during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global medical nonwoven market, accounting for maximum share in 2017, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the medical nonwoven disposable products in 2017 and is anticipated to show tremendous growth during the forecast period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-nonwoven-disposables-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com