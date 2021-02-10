Medical Marijuana Market Report- Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Medical Marijuana, Consumers’ Perspectives report combines an extensive survey and analysis of patients perspectives in the US and UK to provide an in-depth consumer-centered review of the medical marijuana market. Components of the report include an in-depth breakdown of the survey and its respondents, detailed analysis of consumers concerns and opinions of medical and recreational marijuana, information from interviews with patients receiving treatment with medical marijuana in the US and UK, and an assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical marijuana space.

The report evaluates trends across different age groups, health statuses, and other parameters to inform insightful comparisons and market-specific analyses, always linking the significance of the findings to the historical and contemporary events underpinning consumers’ perspectives in the two countries on which this thematic research focuses on.

Key Highlights-

– The majority (72%) of respondents stated that one of their greatest concerns with regards to receiving treatment with medical marijuana therapies was the potential for psychological side effects and cognitive impairment.

– More respondents from the UK (34%) than respondents from the US (25%) were in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. Differently, 91% of respondents from the US and 87% of respondents from the UK were in favor of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes.

– Many respondents from both markets expressed feelings of uncertainty about the law regarding the use of medical marijuana. This was mainly due to the dynamic regulatory landscape in which restrictions are repeatedly altered with little attention drawn to these modifications.

– Although the use of medical marijuana is well documented for some indications such as pain, muscle spasticity, and epilepsy, many sufferers of other conditions remain unsure about its efficacy for other diseases, despite the active clinical trials landscape.

– Increased media coverage and attention on medical marijuana is attracting a wide audience.

– The reputation of marijuana is changing alongside the emergence of results from clinical studies that aim to prove that the applications in medicine may be more widespread than what was previously believed.

– According to primary research, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures are already changing operations within the medical marijuana industry.

– The ability to access medical marijuana differs across state borders in the US, and constituencies in the UK, and these discrepancies are expected to increase further against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

