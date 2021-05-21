Medical Marijuana Market 2021 Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis- Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation

The market research report entitled Global Medical Marijuana Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 was recently released by Data Bridge Market Research contains key aspects and overview of the fundamental verticals on market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical regions of the business vertical. Medical Marijuana market report has been structured with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. This market document contains insights about market definition, classifications and engagements. The report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. By taking into account myriad of objectives of the marketing research, this report has been generated. Medical Marijuana market research report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the industry by the top market players . Besides, Medical Marijuana market report also makes clients aware about the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2021-2027.

Medical marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 179,254.20 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The plant of marijuana is used in various pharmaceutical companies as raw materials which are used to cure the diseases for central nervous system, cancer, Alzheimer’s and used in anti-aging products.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

Tilray, CanniMed Ltd

Cara Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc

GBSciences, Inc.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Medical Marijuana Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Solids, Dissolvable/Powders, Oil, Ointments & Creams)

By Application (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Schizophrenia, Multiple Sclerosis), Distribution Channel (Retail & Pharmacy Stores, Online Platforms, Others)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Medical Marijuana market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Medical Marijuana market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Medical Marijuana market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Medical Marijuana market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Some of the key questions answered in these Medical Marijuana Market report:

What will the Medical Marijuana market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Medical Marijuana market?

What was the size of the emerging Medical Marijuana market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the emerging Medical Marijuana market in 2027?

in 2027? Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Medical Marijuana market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Medical Marijuana market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Marijuana market?

What are the Medical Marijuana market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Marijuana Industry?

Competitive Landscape and Medical Marijuana Market Share Analysis

Medical marijuana market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical marijuana market.

The major players covered in the medical marijuana market report are Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc., Tilray, CanniMed Ltd., Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., GBSciences, Inc. and MediPharm among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Medical Marijuana market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Medical Marijuana Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size

Medical marijuana market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into solids, dissolvable/powders, oil and ointments & creams.

On the basis of application, the medical marijuana market is segmented into alzheimer’s disease, cancer, schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis.

Medical marijuana market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into retail & pharmacy stores, online platforms and others.

Medical Marijuana Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

