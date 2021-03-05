Medical Marijuana Market 2021 Trends, Key Players Overview, Competitive Breakdown | Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Novartis International AG, AbbVie

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Medical Marijuana Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Medical Marijuana Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Novartis International AG, Canopy Growth Corporation, CannaGrow Holdings, AbbVie.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/medical-marijuana-market/sample

Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis are referred as cannabis or marijuana and used for medicinal, recreational, and ritualistic purposes. According to the United Nations Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, cannabis can be defined as the fruiting or flowering tops of the cannabis plant from which the resin has not been extracted. The term medical marijuana refers to the basic extracts or whole unprocessed marijuana plant, which is used to treat certain illness or conditions. However, the marijuana plant has not been approved or recognized as medicinal by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to the lack of efficient large-scale efficient clinical trials. However, studies on chemicals in cannabis or marijuana known as cannabinoids has led to availability of two FDA-approved medication pills containing this chemical or extract. Cannabis plant contains about 104 different cannabinoids and around 750 different chemicals. THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD (cannabidiol), and CBN (cannabinol), are the primary cannabinoids in the plant.

The global medical marijuana market holds an immense potential and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous research and development to provide efficient therapeutic intervention for a host of diseases and symptoms is projected to boost the growth of the medical marijuana market. Several chemicals or extracts obtained from marijuana are in clinical phase. Marijuana testing is another major factor expected to propel the medical marijuana market in the near future. Rise in the number of countries approving the use of the product for therapeutic application such as pain management in cancer and HIV/AIDS patients, appetite stimulant, and decreasing nausea is projected to drive the global medical marijuana market. Rising recreational and personal use of marijuana and stringent regulatory laws are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Grab Complete Details with TOC For Free @ https://marketdigits.com/medical-marijuana-market/toc

The global medical marijuana market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global medical marijuana market can be categorized into oncology, arthritis, chronic pain, neurology, and others. Rising chronic pain disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, research and academic institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global medical marijuana market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical marijuana market in terms of revenue. Legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use in the region and approval of the drugs for therapeutic application are fuelling the growth of the medicinal marijuana market in North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to increasing approval of medical marijuana and high R&D investment in cancer research.

Key players operating in the global medical marijuana market are Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Novartis International AG, Canopy Growth Corporation, Inc., CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., AbbVie, Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

This study by MarketDigits is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The large scale Medical Marijuana Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Medical Marijuana Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Medical Marijuana Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Report on (2020-2027 Medical Marijuana Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Medical Marijuana Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Medical Marijuana, with sales, revenue, and price of Medical Marijuana, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Medical Marijuana, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Medical Marijuana, for each region, from 2016 Medical Marijuana to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Medical Marijuana to 2020.

Chapter 11 Medical Marijuana market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Medical Marijuana.

Chapter 12: To describe Medical Marijuana sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/medical-marijuana-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com