Medical Loupes Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027
Global Medical Loupes Market is valued approximately USD 0.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Medical loupes are magnifying devices used for precise diagnosis and precision in surgical care by technicians and physicians during medical procedures. There are medical loupes available in different sizes and degrees of magnification. High precision in surgical procedures is provided by the availability of medical loupes at different magnification levels. Enhanced features such as light weight, a wide variety of tilt and angle views, and convenient ergonomic working positions are technical advances in product.
The market is driven by Increased number of surgeries, wide use of therapy and increased acceptance of dental procedures. The key players of global Medical loupes market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In July 2019, Orascoptic, a dental headlight and loupe maker, announced the launch of TruColor, a medical loupe integrated with advanced lighting technology that has achieved a high degree of colour accuracy in the healthcare landscape. However, extended adjustment times limiting its usage during surgeries are hindering the growth of this industry.
The regional analysis of global Medical Loupes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of wide use of therapy. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Increased number of surgeries, increased acceptance of dental procedures would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Loupes Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Orascoptic
Rose Micro Solutions
PeriOptix, Inc.
NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED
L.A. Lens
SurgiTel
ErgonoptiX
Xenosys Co., Ltd.
Enova Illumination
Designs for Vision, Inc.
SheerVision Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Through the Lens Loupe (TTL)
Flip Up Loupe
Galilean Loupe
Prismatic Loupe
By Application:
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Medical Loupes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors