Medical Laser Market 2021 Recent Advancements, Revenue Status and Growth Prospects – Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Laser Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Medical Laser Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The medical laser market consists of several major players, including Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips NV, and IRIDEX Corporation. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which may help them in strengthening their market positions. For instance, in February 2018, Lumenis launched Pico Fractional, a photoacoustic fractional laser system for skin resurfacing procedure.

The growth of the medical laser market is attributed to the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing incidences of eye disorders, and an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures.

The rising demand for surgeries with faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, less pain, reduced scarring, better control on bleeding, and increased accuracy are anticipated to boost the demand for various endoscopy devices. Technological advances in surgical techniques and enhancement in equipment handling have transformed surgical procedures, including the introduction of minimally invasive surgeries.

These procedures usually provide equivalent outcomes to traditional open surgery, along with offering significant benefits, such as less major bleeding, fewer post-op infections, fewer complications, shorter length of stay, quicker return to normal activities, less scarring, and comparable/lower cost, among other such benefits. As a result, these procedures have become more popular in recent times. Aging patients are fragile, and thus, the use of minimally invasive devices (while performing surgeries) becomes important. Hence, the increase in the prevalence of geriatric population is also driving the market.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Trends:

Semiconductor is Expected to Hold the Largest Revenue in the Products Segment

The semiconductor segment has a maximum share in the market, as these semiconductors are widely used in aesthetic procedures and photodynamic treatment. Furthermore, semiconductor laser systems offer the deepest penetration levels and superior melanin absorption. These unique characteristics make the semiconductor laser the most suitable technology for laser hair removal, hence, enabling safe and effective treatment of all skin and hair types in all body areas. With the increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries performed annually, both in developing and developed nations, the growth of this segment is increasing too, and cosmetic-based companies observe a lot of opportunities to grow in this segment.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

