Medical Laser Fibers Market New Business Experts Ideas By biolitec AG, IPG Photonics, Richard Wolf, Clarion Medical Technologies

The global medical laser fibers market is expected to reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn in 2027 from US$ 565.61 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, continued adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. The Asia Pacific region market is the fastest-growing market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.3%. This market is expected to reach US$ 304.99 in 2027 from US$ 109.35 Mn in 2018. Major driving factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are expected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Medical Laser Fibers Market: Clarion Medical Technologies, Lumenis, biolitec AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, and IPG Photonics Corporation among others.

The global medical laser fibers market, based on the application was segmented into urology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurology, and other applications. In 2018, the urology segment held the largest share of the market, by the application. The highest share of urology segment attributes to the high prevalence of patients suffering from the urological diseases treated with medical laser systems.

With the advancing field of photonics, fiber lasers have continued to be a preferred choice by medical professionals for many uses including diagnostics and therapeutic applications. These fibers have been adopted rapidly primarily due to their physical characteristics that consist of a fiber waveguide structure. A wide variety of wavelengths generated through fiber lasers as well as the diversity of physical mechanisms used in pulse generation also underpins and supplements the flexibility of fiber laser technology. The market players are launching innovative medical laser fibers in the market that is likely to boost its adoption and aid in the growth of the global medical laser fibers market. For instance, in January 2018, Typenex Medical, a medical devices and supplies manufacturer, introduced Fibernex. It is a line of reusable and single-use holmium laser fibers that are compatible with holmium and Nd:YAG laser systems. Thus, the introduction of breakthrough products easing the complicated surgical and diagnostic procedures through laser fibers is expected to contribute to the growth of the global medical laser fibers market.

For instance, the increasing number of corporate hospitals like Apollo group, Max, Fortis, and others in India is likely increasing professionalism as well as lead to the emergence of the latest medical technology. Moreover, the gulf countries in the Middle Eastern region are also extensively focusing on improving the healthcare facilities in their region with substantial investments towards it. For instance, the government of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) is opening up the policies to gain foreign investments so as to improve the healthcare standard and boost the healthcare industry. Moreover, the government spent approximately US$ 16 billion (AED 59.15 billion) in 2016 for healthcare.

To comprehend global Medical Laser Fibers market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

