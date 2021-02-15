Medical Imaging Software Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 – 2026 | Key Players –General Healthcare Company (GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare

The Global Medical Imaging Software Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Imaging Software market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The medical imaging software market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Medical Imaging Software Market: General Healthcare Company (GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Agfa–Gevaert HealthCare, Novarad Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote SpA., MIM Software Inc., Fujifilm Holding Company, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare

– January 2019 – GE Healthcare and Vanderbilt University Medical Center partnered for safer, more precise immunotherapy cancer treatment. Multiple diagnostic tools will be developed to help predict both the efficacy of an immunotherapy treatment and its adverse effects for a specific patient before the therapy is administered. They will also develop new positron-emission tomography (PET) imaging tracers, which together with the apps, will help physicians to stratify cancer patients for clinical trials.

Key Market Trends

Mammography Imaging is Expected to Have a Significant Share in the Market Landscape

– According to WHO, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year and also causing the largest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it was estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are also increasing in nearly every region globally. Early detection is thus, very necessary.

– The same report also stated that mammography uses low-energy X-rays to identify abnormalities in the breast. It has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality by approximately 20% in high-resource settings.

– New advancements in this field for better service to the client is happening at a faster pace. For instance, in March 2018, Hologic Inc. announced that clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging and intelligent 2-D imaging technology received premarket approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are now available on the 3-Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. The system provided higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists, and a more comfortable mammography experience with low-dose options for patients.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Medical Imaging Software market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

– In Asia-Pacific, China accounts for the largest number of women. According to the demographics of China, the female population in China accounts for approximately 49% of the entire population. With such a huge population of females, the medical imaging software market in that region is expected to grow.

– It was also stated by WHO (2018) that breast cancer accounts for over 200,000 deaths per year in Asia-Pacific. So many deaths are a major concern. Mammography is a leading method for breast cancer screening in the Asian countries. Other popular available methods are MRI and ultrasound. This region has a huge demand for medical imaging software to grow. An increase in the awareness about the different cancers and the growing number of working women in these regions is creating a market. The rise in disposable income will also act as a supplement for the market.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

