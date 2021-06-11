Medical Imaging Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Medical Imaging Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The “Global Medical Imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical imaging market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global medical imaging market is expected to increase the high progression during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Medical imaging is a process to examine the anatomical & physiological conditions of the human body for clinical analysis or diagnosis. It includes different processes to create image of internal organs & tissues for use in disease monitoring and treatment purposes. Medical imaging comprises three types of imaging- radiology imaging, nuclear imaging and optical imaging.

The increasing awareness among people, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases such as, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, are expected to upsurge the market for global medical imaging. Rising research & development activities by the manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products is likely to add new opportunities for global medical imaging market in the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The report specifically highlights the Medical Imaging market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The medical imaging market is classified by product as radiology imaging, nuclear imaging, and optical imaging. Radiology imaging segment is further categorized as X-ray radiography, fluoroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), thermography, computed tomography (CT), and endoscopy. Nuclear imaging segment is further segmented into positron emission tomography (PET), and Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)). The medical imaging market by application is classified as, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, obstetrics & gynecology, and others. The medical imaging market by end user can be segmented as hospitals, imaging centres, and specialized clinics.

Medical Imaging Market Key Player Analysis By:

Siemens Healthcare GmBH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems, Esaote SpA, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation and Carestream Health.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Medical Imaging Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Medical Imaging Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Medical Imaging Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Medical Imaging Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Medical Imaging Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

