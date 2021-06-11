Medical Imaging Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2027 | InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG

The research analysis report on the Global Medical Imaging Market examines historical data and emerging technologies to identify the key drivers influencing the development of the industry by the global market leaders over the forecasted period of 2021-2027. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. In this report, researchers look at historical records, current statistics, and future projections in detail. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global market. This Medical Imaging market contains insights about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that advance their footprints in the industry. By taking into account myriad of objectives of the marketing research, this report has been generated. Medical Imaging market research report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Medical Imaging industry by the top market players.

Medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 265,334.23 million by 2027 from USD 120,237.71 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Medical Imaging Market Segmentation:

By Type (Services, Product), Modality (Stationary, Portable)

By Procedure (Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-Ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET), Others)

By Technology (Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Radiology), Patient Age (Adults, Pediatric)

By Application (Cardiology, Pelvic And Abdominal, Oncology, Mammography, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Dental, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others)

Medical Imaging market research report, best market opportunities are brought into focus along with the well-organized information to bring about growth in the market. A panel of industry experts, brilliant researchers, innovative forecasters and knowledgeable analysts work with full devotion to offer clients with this qualitative market research report. Complex market insights are turned into simpler ones and then merged in this report for the better understanding of end user. When globalization is touching new boundaries every day, businesses opt to take advantage of the global market for marketing and trading their product. Many external factors are essential for global market growth such as political, social, economic, and technological factors thereby laying out a well-formed and in-depth PESTEL analysis. The report offers a top to bottom investigation of market drivers, macroeconomic measures, and control components.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Imaging Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health (A subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Teleradiology Solutions, UNILABS, ONRAD, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, global medical imaging market is segmented into services and product. The services sector dominates the medical imaging market due to the high volume of diagnostics procedures such as MRI and CT scan procedure and X-ray. As per one NCBI article, in the world, 70 million or more radiology tests are done annually. In addition, improving diagnosis rates and increasing prevalence will also increase the demand for medical imaging services during the forecast period with increasing numbers of chronic diseases and increased geriatrics.

On the basis of modality, global medical imaging market is segmented into stationary and portable. The stationery segment receives the largest share in the modality segment, due to the high adoption and the installation of fixed medical imaging equipment in the hospitals and imaging centers.

On the basis of procedure, global medical imaging market is segmented into computed tomography (CT) scan, X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, nuclear imaging (SPECT/PET) and others. The CT scan dominates in the procedure section because the CT scan procedure is relatively safer as compared to other procedures because patients in the CT scan procedure are not exposed to radiation, although this is a relatively low dose. CT scan produces high-quality, detailed images of the body. It is a more powerful and sophisticated X-ray that captures 360-degree images of vertebrae, spine, and internal organs. CT scan dominates the medical imaging market due to the above mentioned reasons.

On the basis of technology, global medical imaging market is segmented into direct digital radiology and computed radiology. The direct digital radiology segment acquires largest share in the technology segment, which instantaneously improves workflow by creating high-quality images while offering two to three times more efficiency than computed radiology. Direct digital radiology offer improved throughput than computed radiology as this system set in the imaging processing cycle in the acquisition task, and offers images within five seconds.

On the basis of patient age, global medical imaging market is segmented into adults and pediatric. The adults segment continues to dominate the market as large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases are adults. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the adult population compared to pediatrics and the growing medical imaging process are also accelerating medical imaging demand over the forecast period

On the basis of application, global medical imaging market is segmented into cardiology, pelvic and abdominal, oncology, mammography, gynaecology, neurology, urology, musculoskeletal, dental and others. The cardiology segment is dominating the market as the prevalence rate of heart disease is very high in developed countries and cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death. According to WHO, heart disease (CVD) is a major cause of death globally, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year. For this reason, the cardiology segment dominates the medical imaging market.

On the basis of end users, global medical imaging market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, imaging centers, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes and others. The hospitals segment leads the market with a major share of the market as hospitals are offering radiology services to in-house patient for different diseases. Hospitals are the first point of contact for any type of diagnosis and treatment and most of the facilities and healthcare professionals are available in the hospitals. Due to this reason, hospitals segment will grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Medical Imaging Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

