Medical Imaging Market 2021 Future Industry And Product Portfolio – RadNet, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC)

The Global Medical Imaging Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market by assessing the growth trends, products, applications, end-user segment, historical data, and information obtained through interviews of industry experts. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis. Medical Imaging market the statistical and numerical data of an outstanding Medical Imaging report is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The areas covered in the market report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market report also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Medical Imaging industry. A detailed analysis of primary and secondary research techniques has been studied in order to investigate desired data effectively.

Medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 265,334.23 million by 2027 from USD 120,237.71 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Medical Imaging Market Segment Analysis:

By Type (Services, Product), Modality (Stationary, Portable)

By Procedure (Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-Ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET), Others)

By Technology (Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Radiology)

By Patient Age (Adults, Pediatric)

By Application (Cardiology, Pelvic And Abdominal, Oncology, Mammography, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Dental, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

Medical Imaging market research report is very indispensable in many ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. This Medical Imaging market report looks over the market with respect to market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, brand position and comparative pricing between major players. In addition, businesses can be well acquainted with the level of the marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched. Medical Imaging market report it becomes easy to build a strong organization and make better decisions that take the business on the high level of success.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Medical Imaging Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Price Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Medical Imaging.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Medical Imaging.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of Medical Imaging by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Medical Imaging.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2028).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Imaging Market Share Analysis:

The major players covered in the report are Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health (A subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Teleradiology Solutions, UNILABS, ONRAD, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of type, global medical imaging market is segmented into services and product. The services sector dominates the medical imaging market due to the high volume of diagnostics procedures such as MRI and CT scan procedure and X-ray. As per one NCBI article, in the world, 70 million or more radiology tests are done annually. In addition, improving diagnosis rates and increasing prevalence will also increase the demand for medical imaging services during the forecast period with increasing numbers of chronic diseases and increased geriatrics.

On the basis of modality, global medical imaging market is segmented into stationary and portable. The stationery segment receives the largest share in the modality segment, due to the high adoption and the installation of fixed medical imaging equipment in the hospitals and imaging centers.

On the basis of procedure, global medical imaging market is segmented into computed tomography (CT) scan, X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, nuclear imaging (SPECT/PET) and others. The CT scan dominates in the procedure section because the CT scan procedure is relatively safer as compared to other procedures because patients in the CT scan procedure are not exposed to radiation, although this is a relatively low dose. CT scan produces high-quality, detailed images of the body. It is a more powerful and sophisticated X-ray that captures 360-degree images of vertebrae, spine, and internal organs. CT scan dominates the medical imaging market due to the above mentioned reasons.

On the basis of technology, global medical imaging market is segmented into direct digital radiology and computed radiology. The direct digital radiology segment acquires largest share in the technology segment, which instantaneously improves workflow by creating high-quality images while offering two to three times more efficiency than computed radiology. Direct digital radiology offer improved throughput than computed radiology as this system set in the imaging processing cycle in the acquisition task, and offers images within five seconds.

On the basis of patient age, global medical imaging market is segmented into adults and pediatric. The adults segment continues to dominate the market as large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases are adults. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the adult population compared to pediatrics and the growing medical imaging process are also accelerating medical imaging demand over the forecast period

On the basis of application, global medical imaging market is segmented into cardiology, pelvic and abdominal, oncology, mammography, gynaecology, neurology, urology, musculoskeletal, dental and others. The cardiology segment is dominating the market as the prevalence rate of heart disease is very high in developed countries and cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death. According to WHO, heart disease (CVD) is a major cause of death globally, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year. For this reason, the cardiology segment dominates the medical imaging market.

On the basis of end users, global medical imaging market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, imaging centers, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes and others. The hospitals segment leads the market with a major share of the market as hospitals are offering radiology services to in-house patient for different diseases. Hospitals are the first point of contact for any type of diagnosis and treatment and most of the facilities and healthcare professionals are available in the hospitals. Due to this reason, hospitals segment will grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Market Study: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Medical Imaging Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

