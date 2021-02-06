Medical Imaging Equipment Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Market Share and Market Forecast – 2020 to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Medical Imaging Equipment market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Medical imaging is process referring to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor or treat medical conditions. The global medical imaging equipment market is expected to show significant growth during forecast period, due to increasing demand for cost-efficient medical imaging equipment, increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers, growing incidence of various disease and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities are primarily driving the growth of medical imaging market globally.

The report titled “Medical Imaging Equipment Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Medical Imaging Equipment industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Medical Imaging Equipment market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

For the purpose of study global medical imaging equipment market is studied on the basis of type of product such as X-ray devices (stationary and portable X-ray devices), ultrasound systems (cart/trolley based and compact/portable ultrasound systems), computed tomography (CT) scanners (stationary and portable CT scanner), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment (closed and open MRI equipment) and nuclear imaging equipment (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, Scanners and Positron Emission Tomography Scanners).

The Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Overview

X-ray Devices

Ultrasound Systems

Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Equipment

By Technology:

Overview

Ultrasound Systems

Lithotripsy

Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Equipment

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Carestream Health, Inc.

Fonar Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation

Key Questions Answered by Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

