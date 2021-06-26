Medical Imaging Devices Market is Booming Worldwide to Experience a Revolutionary growth | Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation

The latest study released on the Global Medical Imaging Devices Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Medical Imaging Devices market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Brief Overview of Medical Imaging Devices:

Medical imaging is a technique of digital representation of the internal organs of the body for medical intervention and diagnosis. Physicians use these devices to diagnose the diseases associated with the body. The various type of medical imaging technology helps in delivering different information coupled with the potential disease, injury or gives information about the delivered medical treatments. These techniques are less invasive or non-invasive and also helps to understand the possible diseases or injury. The increasing number of cancer patients coupled with technological advancements in diagnostic equipment is driving in the forecast period.

January 2017, Siemens Healthineers presents a series of new products and the latest technology update at the event. Innovation with MRI, X-ray machine and Ultrasound portfolio, Cutting edge technology with CT scanners, and the powerful AI-based system were launched.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (United States), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Varian Medical System (United States), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Carestream (United States), Aribex, Inc. (United States)

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Investment by the Government in Healthcare Industry and funds by Public/Private Organizations

Market Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Radiologists

Stringent Government Regulations is posing a Challenge for the Market

Market Drivers:

Advancement in 3D Imaging Technology Coupled with Increased Application of Medical Imaging Devices

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Resulting in Increased Demand for Diagnostic Equipment

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population with Weaker Immune System

Market Trends:

Increasing Awareness About Early Detection of Diseases

Growing Insurance Coverage and Healthcare Infrastructure

Increasing Need for Effective Management of Medical Imaging Devices

by Type (Computer Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Ultrasound, X-Ray), Application (General Medical Imaging, Central Nervous System, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders, Life Science Research), End users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs))

May 2019, Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has entered into an agreement on the joint development of artificial intelligence (AI) with Enlitic, Inc. (Enlitic), a pioneering startup company which specializes in developing AI for medical image analysis.

As the first step under this agreement, work will start on developing AI for interpreting chest radiographs.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

