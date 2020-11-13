Medical Image Management Market To Undertake Strapping Growth By the End 2020 – 2026 | Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health

Medical Image Management Market research report is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. Market status at the global and regional level about Medical Image Management industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights at the extensive marketplace. Details about the market drivers and market restraints included in this industry analysis report helps understand whether the demand of the products in industry will rise or get lower. To provide an absolute overview of the Medical Image Management industry, this Medical Image Management Market report covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

Global Medical Image Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of imaging equipment and technological developments in image management software and diagnostic imaging modalities.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., McKesson Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Novarad, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Hologic, Esaote SpA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Medical Image Management Market

Medical image management enables to achieve medical images electronically with the help of image management systems. It helps in gathering, organizing and controlling medical imaging data along with several other information in healthcare systems. Application-independent clinical archives, Vendor neutral archives and Picture archiving & communication system are the key technologies that are used in image management systems.

Market Drivers

Government initiatives taken for encouraging EMR adoption has projected the market growth

Increasing adoption of medical image management systems by imaging centers and small hospitals will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High maintenance and implementation cost of these medical imaging solutions is acting as a major restraint for the market

Various user interface and usability challenges are also hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October, 2018, Fujifilm launched FUJINON CF-ZA-1S series lens, which are ideal for measurement on production lines and effective product inspection requiring high precision.

In May, 2018, BridgeHead Software announced a partnership Insignia Medical Systems to offer its application retirement solution and data migration to prospective and existing Insignia customers.

Key Questions Answered by Medical Image Management Market Report

1. What was the Medical Image Management Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?

2. What will be the CAGR of Medical Image Management Market during the forecast period (2019 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Image Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Medical Image Management Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Medical Image Management Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Medical Image Management Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Medical Image Management.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Medical Image Management.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Medical Image Management by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Medical Image Management Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Medical Image Management Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Medical Image Management.

Chapter 9: Medical Image Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

