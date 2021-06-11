Medical Image Analysis Software Market – Global Forecasts By Size, Share, Trends to 2028 – CRF Health, ERT Clinical, IBM, OmniComm

The eClinical solutions combine the clinical technology expertise thelp and accelerate the clinical development process. In addition, the solution helps tenhance the utilization of clinical and operational data. These innovative eClinical technologies are essential tmanaging the clinical data requirements. They support faster tkeep patient and practice data safe, secure, organized, and fully accessible regardless of time and helps in reducing the development costs.

The “Global eClincial solutions Market Analysis t2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims tprovide an overview of the eClincial solutions market with detailed market segmentation by product, mode of delivery, clinical trial phase, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading eClincial solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report alsincludes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the eClincial solutions market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

PAREXEL International Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Bioclinica, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Cinven)

Datatrak International, Inc.

ERT Clinical

CRF Health

OmniComm Systems, Inc

Bio-Optronics, Inc

IBM

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product, the market is bifurcated intclinical trial management systems, clinical data integration platforms, clinical analytics platforms, randomization and trial supply management, electronic data capture and clinical data management systems, electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions, electronic trial master file systems, regulatory information management solutions,, safety solutions, and other eclinical solutions.

Based on mode of delivery, the global eClincial solutions market is segmented inton premise, and cloud based.

Based on clinical trail phase, the global eClincial solutions market is segmented intphase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV

Based on end user, the global eClincial solutions market is segmented intPharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing adoption of cloud computing and rising demand for improved data standardization

Growing focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures

Growing support from government tincrease the use of IOT in healthcare

Rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions for clinical trials.

Restraints

Dearth of skilled professionals for operating eClinical solutions.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It alsprovides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 t2028 with respect tfive major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The eClincial solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report alsprovides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the eClincial solutions market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ECLINCIAL SOLUTIONS MARKET

The outbreak of COVID-19 has served as lucrative growth opportunities for the market’s growth. The growing product developments for vaccines have demanded automated solutions for clinical trials. In addition, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry has experienced a rise in clinical trials for various medicines and IVD tests that can be used tdiagnose and treat COVID-19 symptoms. Moreover, the pandemic has served vital growth opportunities for emerging players, which are likely tadopt eClinical solutions for their innovative products in the coming future.

Major questions addressed through this global research report:

