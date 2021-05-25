Medical Holographic Imaging Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global medical holographic imaging market is projected to be worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The medical holographic imaging market is observing a rapid raid growth attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D holographic imaging in the healthcare sector. The holographic images enable medical scholars and trainees to see things on a magnified 3D scale. The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations.

The market estimations carried out by our team of industry experts are based on various research methodologies and validated information on the present market scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

A holographic microscope lets the rapid scanning of surfaces and does not require vertical mechanical movement to focus on the subject.

The holographic imaging aids in comprehending and cross-examine the heart’s 3D spatial anatomy and exploring and enhancing the device-tissue interaction throughout the procedure.

The market in Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical companies and a growing emphasis on new product development in the upcoming years.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Holographic Display Microscopes Software Print Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biomedical Research Medical Education Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Research Organizations & Institutes Hospitals & Clinics



Regional Analysis:

The global Medical Holographic Imaging market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

