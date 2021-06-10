Medical Holographic Imaging Market Outstrip USD 4,198 Mn by 2028| Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Holoxica Limited, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, EchoPixel

Medical Holographic Imaging Market is projected beyond USD 4,198.8 Million by 2028.

Holography is a process that creates three-dimensional images called holograms using laser beams, the properties of interference and diffraction, light intensity recording, and illumination of the recording.

Holography is a quite recent technique that enables the formation of 3D images that vary its position as the viewer moves. The techniques used in the develop of holographic medical imaging are capable of recording and displaying 3D-information without using lenses.

In the medical field, holography is used to measure the natural cavity, organs and tissue of the human body in a non-destructive manner. This 3D visualising technology provides a unique experience to the doctor and offers empowerment to clinicians.

By using a holographic image, doctors can improve the quality of medical education and research. It used to reconstruct the image of tissue samples which helps to perform tissue surgeries. This technology is used for making the digital 3D prototype for neuroscience.

Top Key Players:

Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Market segmentation:

Product Type Outlook

Holographic Display

Microscopes

Software

Print

Others

Application Outlook

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations & Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

