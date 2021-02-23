Medical Grade Chitosan Market 2021-28 witnesses promising CAGR with KitoZyme, YSK, Vietnam Food, BIO21, Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological, Primex, Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech, NovaMatrix, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical, KIMICA
Chitosan is a linear polysaccharide composed of randomly distributed β-(1→4)-linked D-glucosamine (deacetylated unit) and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine (acetylated unit). Chitosan has a number of commercial and possible biomedical uses.
Chitosan is a sugar that is obtained from the hard outer skeleton of shellfish, including crab, lobster, and shrimp. It is used for medicine. Chitosan is used for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, wound healing, and other conditions, but there is little scientific evidence to support many of its uses.
Some research suggests that taking chitosan by mouth may reduce high cholesterol, help to correct anemia, and improve physical strength, appetite, and sleep in people with kidney failure who are receiving long-term hemodialysis.
Key Players:
Primex, Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech, KitoZyme, YSK, Vietnam Food, BIO21, Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological, NovaMatrix, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical, KIMICA, Jiangsu Shuanglin, Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry, Jiangsu Aoxin Biotechnology
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Medical Grade Chitosan Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Medical Grade Chitosan market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
Segmentation by type
- Animal Origin Chitosan
- Plant Based Chitosan
Segmentation by application
- Wound Care
- Healthcare Products
- Antibacterial Products
- Others
Segmentation by region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Medical Grade Chitosan is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
