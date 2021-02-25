Medical Gloves Market Share 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers -Ansell Healthcare LLC (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.) etc.

Medical Gloves Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Medical Gloves market , is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Get a Sample copy of this report :

https://straitsresearch.com/report/Medical Gloves-Market/request-sample

Key Players

Ansell Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Dynarex Corporation (U.S.)

Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In May 2020, Healthium MedTech, one of India’s most prominent medical device companies, launched an anti-microbial gloves TruShieldwhich is made from a patented technology using a quaternary ammonium compound that,according to the company estimates, provides 99.99% protection for users up to eight hours.

To help expand the availability of medical gloves during the times of COVID-19, the U.S. FDA is providing regulatory flexibility, as described in the enforcement policy for gloves, that is aimed to be beneficial duringa public health emergency.

Global Medical Gloves Market : Segmentation

By Product Material

Latex Gloves Nitrile Gloves Vinyl Gloves Neoprene Gloves Others



By Application

Examination Gloves Surgical Gloves



By Form

Powder-free Gloves Powdered Gloves



By Usage

Disposable Gloves Reusable Gloves



By Sterility

Sterile Gloves Non-sterile Gloves



By End-user

Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Centers Others



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Medical Gloves Used in Examination Leads the Market in Global Share

The examination application segment leads the globalmarket share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Disposable gloves made using vinyl or latex are generally used for general medical procedures, which are non-invasive in nature, such as physical examination of patients.The infection spread through physical contact is one of the primary causes of Hospital Acquired Infections in the healthcare domain. Medical professionals like doctors, nurses, caretakers, and otherhealthcare professionals have resorted to using glovesto protect themselves from contamination while attending to patients.

The surgical application segment is anticipated to attain the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This is majorly due to rising chronic diseases worldwide, including cardiovascular diseases and cancer, which often require medical surgeries for the treatment. These aforementioned factors are expected to boost product demand in surgical applications.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Medical Gloves Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Medical Gloves Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Medical Gloves Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Medical Gloves Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Medical Gloves Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC, Charts, Tables and Figures@

https://straitsresearch.com/report/Medical Gloves-Market

Would you like to discuss Medical Gloves Market challenges with the experts at Straits Research

For more details, please contact us –

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Address: 825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, USA, 10022

Tel: +1 6464807505, +44 203 318 2846

Website: https://straitsresearch.com