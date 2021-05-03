Medical Foods Market Research Report 2026, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Medical Foods Market :Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the medical foods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. and expected to at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years

Medical foods are consumed under the supervision of a physician or intended for the dietary management of different diseases and conditions. These food products comprise vitamins, minerals, botanicals, coenzymes, omega-2 fatty acids, taurine, and antioxidants. They aid in enhancing the immune and digestive systems and managing nutritional deficiencies. At present, they are available in the form of pills, puddings and pre-thickened products, and powder and liquids for oral intake around the world.

A significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the major factors impelling the growth of the market. Medical foods are recommended by physicians as they aid in managing the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, neurological conditions, dementia, and stroke. Additionally, growing awareness about the need for clinical nutrition among healthcare professionals and patients is catalyzing the demand further. Besides this, the increasing internet penetration is boosting product sales via e-commerce websites.

Global Medical Foods Mark 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Alfasigma S.p.A., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company LLC (Reckitt Benckiser), Medtrition Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Metagenics Inc. (Alticor), Nestlé S.A., Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. and Victus Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, route of administration, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Pills

Powder

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Breakup by Application:

ADHD

Depression

Diabetes

Cancer

Alzheimer’s Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

