Medical Equipment Market Growth Report 2021 Expected To Reach $604 billion Globally Till 2023

The global medical equipment market is expected to decline from $456.9 billion in 2019 to $442.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2%. The decline is mainly because of worldwide supply and demand mismatches of resources due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an inadequate production of medical equipment or devices due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe.. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $603.6 billion in 2023.

Market Segmentation By Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment; Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices And Equipment; Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment; Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Immunohematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Therapeutic Dental Equipment; General Dental Devices And Equipment; Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment; Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment; Vision Care Devices And Equipment; Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment; Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment; Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment; X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment; Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment; Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment; Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment; Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment; Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment; Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment; Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment; Defibrillator Devices And Equipment; Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment; Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment; Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment; Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment; Disposable Hospital Supplies; Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants; Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment; Operating Room Equipment; Surgical Sutures And Staples; Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment; Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment; Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment; Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment; Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment; Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment; Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment; Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment; Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment; Orthopedic Prosthetics; Orthopedic Accessories; Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices; Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment; Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment; Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment; Blood Glucose Test Strips; Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors; Lancing Devices And Equipment; Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment; Blood Glucose Meters; Dialysis Devices And Equipment; Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment; Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment; Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment; Endoscopy Devices And Equipment; Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment; Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment; Hearing Implants; Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment; Nasal Splints; Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic); Anesthesia Machines; Anesthesia Disposables; Respiratory Disposables; Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment; Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment; Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment; Neurostimulation Devices; Traditional Adhesive Dressings; Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT); Traditional Gauze Dressings; Advanced Wound Care Devices

North America was the largest region in the global medical equipment market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global medical equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global medical equipment market.

The medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture medical equipment or devices which are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions. The medical device industry includes establishments that manufacture medical equipment or devices such as in-vitro diagnostic devices, diagnostic imaging equipment, dental equipment and supplies, ophthalmic devices, cardiovascular devices, hospital supplies and other medical devices.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: In-Vitro Diagnostics; Dental Equipment And Supplies; Ophthalmic Devices; Diagnostic Imaging Equipment; Cardiovascular Devices; Hospital Supplies; Surgical Equipment; Orthopedic Devices; Patient Monitoring Devices; Diabetes Care Devices; Nephrology And Urology Devices; ENT Devices; Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices; Neurology Devices; Wound Care Devices

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Others

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment; Disposables Companies Mentioned: Medtronic Plc; Johnson & Johnson; Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Siemens Healthineers AG

