Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry By 2027| Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson
The medical equipment maintenance market expected to be US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn by 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical equipment maintenance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
The market for medical equipment maintenance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, growing medical equipment market and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.
Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Emerging Players:
Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., Althea,
MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Device Type
- Electromedical Equipment
- Endoscopic Devices
- Surgical Instruments
- Other Medical Equipment
By Service Type
- Preventive Maintenance
- Corrective Maintenance
- Operational Maintenance
By Service Provider
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Independent Service Organizations
- In-House Maintenance
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Company Profiles
- Stryker
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- Edward Lifesciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott
- Terumo Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Aramark Services, Inc.
- Althea
