Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry By 2027| Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson

The medical equipment maintenance market expected to be US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn by 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical equipment maintenance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for medical equipment maintenance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, growing medical equipment market and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Emerging Players:

Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., Althea,

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

By Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Edward Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Aramark Services, Inc.

Althea

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Medical Equipment Maintenance from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Medical Equipment Maintenance by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Medical Equipment Maintenance in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

