Medical Equipment Calibration Market Size, Status, Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Market Research Report 2020-2025 . This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Medical Equipment Calibration investments from 2020 to 2025. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Key Market Trends:

Imaging Equipment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Medical Equipment Calibration Market

Dominant share is retained by the imaging equipment segment owing to the attributes such as a growing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases worldwide and the disease awareness is further expected to drive the market growth for imaging equipment. As per the statistics from GLOBOCAN 2018, there is an estimated 2,129,118 number of incident cases in the United States, in 2018, which is expected to grow by 2040 and reach a number of 3,096,944 cases.

In addition, the increasing population with an unhealthy lifestyle, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiac disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and different genetic mutations requiring advanced imaging equipment are some of the considerations that are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market for imaging equipment calibration.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall medical equipment calibration market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the rising cases of medical device recalls as technology-related recalls are also rising as medical equipment technology is becoming highly sophisticated. For the 14th sequential quarter, software issues continued to remain the primary cause of the recall.

Software, mislabeling, and quality problems were the top causes of recall in 2018 which is further expected to upsurge the demand for the medical equipment calibration market during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

