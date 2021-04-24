Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Introduction

Continuous focus on optimizing the medical data by healthcare service providers and medical research centers is the key factor contributing the growth of the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. Medical data storage includes vendor neutral archives (VNA) and image exchange (IE). Vendor neutral archives (VNA) is a medical imaging technology helps to stores images in a standard format and interface, making medical imaging data accessible through different picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Medical enterprise data storage solutions allow users to consolidate, standardize and archive images and data from different PACS into a single module. Medical enterprise data storage solutions helps to reduce storage capacity dedicated to individual PACS systems and facilitate cross-document sharing and exchange.

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Market Dynamics

Current generation patients expecting their healthcare service provider provide high-quality healthcare based on intelligent, real-time insights from present/past lab results & clinician notes, and radiological images, due to this globally several healthcare providers are continuously adopting to medical data solutions, which is driving factor drives the growth of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market.

Growing interest on maintaining central unified database solution to store and distribute data can help reduce the long-term costs of data management and continuous preference for integrating data analytics to make meaningful improvements in healthcare business operations, are fueling the growth of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. However, lack of awareness about potential benefits of medical enterprise data storage solutions and constraints related to implementation and maintenance cost, are identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market.

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Regional Outlook

Medical Enterprise Data Storage market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to high importance for healthcare data management solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to expanding healthcare sector and growing preference for healthcare IT solutions.

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market includes IBM, Hyland Software, Inc., AT&T, EMC Corporation, Fujifilm, NetApp, Dejarnette Research Systems, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Bridgehead Software, Mckesson Corporation, and GE Healthcare

