Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027 The increasing prevalence of diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the medical digital imaging systems market growth. Market Size – USD 16.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Advancement in medical imaging technology.

The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

The COVID-19 impact:

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing medical intervention must be treated as positive and proper diagnosis should be carried out to reduce the spreading of infection. Medical digital imaging systems like x-ray systems, would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases, which may be owing to COID-19.

Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Nuclear Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Medical Digital Imaging Systems market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

