Medical Dialysis Devices Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2027

A rapidly increasing number of dialysis centers and hospitals in emerging nations combined with an increasing number of patient treatments are projected to increase the installments of new dialysis equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the global dialysis device market by 2027.

According to a 2018 study conducted by the University of California San Francisco, an estimated 2 million people in the world are suffering from end-stage renal disorder (ESRD.) In the United States of America, the disease is expanding at a rate of 5% per year. These alarming statistics are fueling the growth of the dialysis equipment market as the demand for a fast yet effective artificial kidney system rises in the world.

During the forecast period of 2020-2027, the market is projected to grow with a noticeable CAGR of 6.4%. This will be considerable growth from its 2020 market size which stood at $12.9 billion.

Consistent innovation in the dialysis device market is breeding innovation and leading to the creation of complex systems that patients and clinicians are having trouble getting accustomed to. This is the greatest challenge faced by the market and can only be combated on the basis of instructive training and the introduction of ease of accessibility in the equipment.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this Report:-

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Allmed Medical GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Ballya International Limited

Baxter International, Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Chengdu Weilisheng Biotech Co., Ltd

Dialife SA

Farmasol

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Gambro AB

GPC Medical Ltd.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Medical dialysis device Market: Research Methodology

Stratagem Market Insights followsa comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps the company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed our market reports include:

Primary Research:

As part of Primary research, our analysts interviewed a number of primary sources from the demand and supply sides of the global medical dialysis device market. This helped them to obtain both quantitative and qualitative data and information. On the demand side of the global medical dialysis device Market are end-users, whereas on the supply side are distributors, vendors, and manufacturers.

Secondary Research:

During our Secondary research, we collect information from different sources such as databases, regulatory bodies, gold and silver-standard websites, articles by recognized authors, certified publications, white papers, investor presentations and press releases of companies, and annual reports.

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Hospital

Clinic

