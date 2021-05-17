Medical Device Technologies Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 563 Bn by 2025 End

Medical Device Technologies Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 563 Bn by 2025 End

The Medical Device Technologies market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Sales of diabetes care devices are anticipated to expand the fastest, registering a positive CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for diagnostic imaging devices is anticipated to catch-up, registering a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025.

Growth in sales of diabetes care devices is attributable to the rising incidence of lifestyles diseases such as diabetes among a wide range of population worldwide. According to the W.H.O and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) statistics, more than 400 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2014. Usage of diagnostic imaging techniques such as MRI, X-ray and CT scan provides painless diagnosis of chronic conditions. This factor is a key driver behind the expansion in sales of diagnostic imaging devices.

Medical Device Technologies Market: Regional Insights

North America is expected to remain at the forefront of the medical device technologies market. The region is anticipated to account for nearly two-fifth of the global market value. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to offer significant growth opportunities, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

