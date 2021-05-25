Medical Device Security Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Hospitals and clinics worldwide are extensively relying on connected medical devices, from heart monitors to MRI machines to communication badges, to improve patient outcomes. These connected medical devices assist the doctors, physicians, clinicians, and nurses in delivering quick and top-notch care to the patients. However, these devices also create an attack surface that healthcare organizations are unable to secure. To prevent the attacks and ensure patient data safety, the healthcare sector has been rapidly deploying endpoint security. The endpoint security alerts the healthcare setting’s IT security team, when a device has outdated information or weak security.

The report performs an insightful analysis of various fundamental market aspects, including SWOT analysis, CAGR during the projected period, recent developments, new product launches, technology upgradation, product offerings, application landscape, end-users, and geographical footprint of the leading companies.

The global medical device security market is competitive and dynamic. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of new as well as established companies. The prominent players of the industry are actively engaged in the advancement and development of innovative product solutions and the formation of strategic alliances to boost their market offerings and gain a substantial market presence.

Some of the key players operating in the Medical Device Security Market are:

Cisco Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM

FireEye

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec Corporation

CA Technologies

ClearDATA

GE Healthcare

Microsoft

Others

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Component

Solution

Services

Professional Managed

Security Type

Endpoint

Wireless

Network

Application

Device

Hospital Medical Devices

Wearable & External Medical Devices

Embedded Medical Devices

End-User

Hospitals

Medical Device Manufacturers

Healthcare Professionals (HCPs)

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Medical Device Security market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Medical Device Security market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

