Medical Device Security Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems

The Medical Device Security Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Medical Device Security report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Medical Device Security report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The medical device security market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8.3% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Medical Device Security Market: Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, FireEye, IBM, Imperva, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– February 2020 – GE Healthcare introduced a new cybersecurity service offering that brings together medical device expertise, artificial intelligence (AI), and process management tools to help hospital groups in their fight against cybersecurity threats.

– May 2019 – Medigate, a dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, expanded its services to clinical IoT and general IoT devices. The company enabled accurate and comprehensive device discovery, contextual and behavioral anomaly detection, and clinical policy enforcement for Health Delivery Organizations (HDO) entire clinical networks.

Key Market Trends

Demand for IoT Security Solutions is Expected to Increase Due to the Increase in Demand for Connected Devices

– The healthcare sector continues to adopt new technologies, such as wearables, home/remote monitoring equipment embedded with IoT, and IoT-enabled hygiene monitoring devices, to offer life-critical services and treatments. Critical healthcare services have evolved to remain online to capture patient data to provide better health services.

– The increasing adoption of wearable medical devices is driven by technological advancements and innovations, along with the improvement in care availability and the lifestyle of patients. Currently, these wearable medical devices are gaining immense popularity due to improved technologies and their compatibility with regularly used devices, such as smartphones.

– Increased usage of medical devices connected to mobile networks or through IoT in the healthcare sector can significantly increase the risk of security issues, which is forcing more and more medical technology companies to implement security solutions for external and wearable medical devices.

– As the healthcare data carry critical records, as well as the financial information, the threats to expose these digitally stored data are on the rise. Hence, the healthcare providers, with the advent of IoT and its increasing adoption, must secure the connected medical devices more than ever before. According to Wipro’s State of Cybersecurity Report 2019, 485 significant data breaches were reported in 2018 in the healthcare industry, making it one of the most popular targets for breach attempts. Therefore, the adoption of IoT security in the industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United States and Canada are the developed countries with prosperous economies, the aging population, and advanced medical delivery systems. However, they vary measurably in population size, healthcare spending intensities, aggregate GDP levels, and the structure of health insurance plans.

– With advanced primary medical community, extensive medical and life science research activities, high healthcare spending intensity, and large pharmaceutical and medical supply and device industries, the United States accounts for one of the world’s largest markets for healthcare services.

– However, as the Internet of Things (IoT) is becoming ubiquitous, there are increasing concerns regarding the security of connected medical devices and other tools. Hospitals, like Nebraska Medicine and Interfaith Medical Center, are implementing Zero Trust Security Models to secure wireless infrastructure. Hence, the adoption of medical device security is expected to dominate in the region.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Medical Device Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

