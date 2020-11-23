Medical Device Reprocessing Market to Show Tremendous Growth | Leading Players – Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), VANGUARD AG (Germany), Medline ReNewal (US)

This persuasive Medical Device Reprocessing Market report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Medical Device Reprocessing Market have been taken into consideration here. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the Medical Device Reprocessing Market business report.

Market Analysis: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 in 2018 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing number of surgical procedures.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical device reprocessing market are Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), VANGUARD AG (Germany), Medline ReNewal (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), SteriPro (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (Germany),Medline Industries, Inc..(US), , ReNu Medical (US), SureTek Medical (US), Centurion Medical Products (US), Agito Medical A/S (Europe), Innovative Health.(US), Nescientific Inc.(USA), , Synergy Health plc (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH(Germany), Soma Technology, Inc.(USA), among others.

Market Definition: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the next 8 years. Medical device reprocessing is the process of cleaning, remanufacturing and disinfection of the medical devices so that those devices can be reused or to be put in service again. The reprocessed devices are biopsy, catheter, endoscope and pulse oximeter. By using on patients, reusable devices become soiled and contaminated with microorganisms. To avoid risk of infection by a contaminated device, reusable devices (reprocessing), a detailed, multistep process to clean and then disinfect or sterilize them.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Medical Device Reprocessing Market : By Process

Presoak

Manual Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Disinfection

Medical Device Reprocessing Market : By Type

Enzymatic & Non-enzymatic Detergent

Medical Device Reprocessing Market : By Application

Surgical Instruments

Endoscope

Ultrasound Probe

Medical Device Reprocessing Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Medical Device Reprocessing Market : By Product & services

Reprocessing Support and Services

Reprocessed Medical Devices

Medical Device Reprocessing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Stryker announced the acquisition with Hygia Health Services, Hygia focused on reprocessing devices, this acquisition allow Stryker to better serve customers as a premier provider of sustainability solutions in the global healthcare market.

In December 2016, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vascular Solutions, after this acquisition expected to the growth of Teleflex’s vascular with entry into the coronary and peripheral vascular market, as well as increased cross-portfolio selling opportunities to both Teleflex and Vascular Solutions customer bases.

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Drivers

Low prices of reprocessed medical devices, is going to drive the growth of the market

Pressure to reduce volume of regulated medical waste is driving the growth of market.

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Restraints

Creating risk of surgical site infections due to the use of reprocessed devices, act as a restraints to the market.

Changing regulatory scenario for medical devices act as a restraints to the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of medical device reprocessing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

