Medical Device Reprocessing Market Reviews by Expert and Healthcare Analysis 2021 to 2027

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 in 2018 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing number of surgical procedures.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Stryker (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

VANGUARD AG (Germany)

Medline ReNewal (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

SteriPro (Canada)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Germany)

Medline Industries, Inc..(US)

ReNu Medical (US)

SureTek Medical (US)

Scope Of This Report:

In-depth research and thorough evaluation of the various contributing factors reveal that the global Medical Device Reprocessing market is estimated to perform decently in forthcoming years, reaching a total valuation in 2021, and is further poised to register in 2028, growing at a healthy CAGR.This research report also contains extensive information on various market-specific segments, elaborating on segment categorization comprising type, application as well as end-user sections which successively influence lucrative business judgment.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the next 8 years. Medical device reprocessing is the process of cleaning, remanufacturing and disinfection of the medical devices so that those devices can be reused or to be put in service again. The reprocessed devices are biopsy, catheter, endoscope and pulse oximeter. By using on patients, reusable devices become soiled and contaminated with microorganisms. To avoid risk of infection by a contaminated device, reusable devices (reprocessing), a detailed, multistep process to clean and then disinfect or sterilize them.

Market Drivers

Low prices of reprocessed medical devices, is going to drive the growth of the market

Pressure to reduce volume of regulated medical waste is driving the growth of market.

Market Restraints

Creating risk of surgical site infections due to the use of reprocessed devices, act as a restraints to the market.

Changing regulatory scenario for medical devices act as a restraints to the market.

The universal Medical Device Reprocessing market report makes businesses to use actionable data and make informed decisions. When the consumer behavior, the market, competitors, and the issues that will affect the industry in the future are understood, business gets armed better to position the brand. Combining all the marketing aspects with the collected quantitative data allows more successful product development. A Medical Device Reprocessing market research report helps with the strategic planning which includes mapping out big-picture organizational goals, launch a new product development, plan a geographic market expansion, or even a merger and acquisition.

Years considered for these Medical Device Reprocessing Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Competitive Landscape and Medical Device Reprocessing Market Share Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global medical device reprocessing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device reprocessing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical device reprocessing market are Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), VANGUARD AG (Germany), Medline ReNewal (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), SteriPro (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (Germany),Medline Industries, Inc..(US), , ReNu Medical (US), SureTek Medical (US), Centurion Medical Products (US), Agito Medical A/S (Europe), Innovative Health.(US), Nescientific Inc.(USA), , Synergy Health plc (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH(Germany), Soma Technology, Inc.(USA), among others.

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Scope and Market Size:-

By Type Enzymatic & Non-enzymatic Detergent

By Application Surgical Instruments Endoscope Ultrasound Probe

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Stryker announced the acquisition with Hygia Health Services, Hygia focused on reprocessing devices, this acquisition allow Stryker to better serve customers as a premier provider of sustainability solutions in the global healthcare market.

In December 2016, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vascular Solutions, after this acquisition expected to the growth of Teleflex’s vascular with entry into the coronary and peripheral vascular market, as well as increased cross-portfolio selling opportunities to both Teleflex and Vascular Solutions customer bases.

