Medical Device Interoperability Market With a CAGR of 22.1%, with top key players like NantHealth, Inc., Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., True Process

Medical device interoperability is the ability to exchange information between one or more medical devices. This information then can be used in various ways like to store and display data, analyze different forms of data and others. Medical Device Interoperability improves patient safety because it allows end users to give close attention to patients, instead chasing down information from different systems. It also increases operational efficiencies by quickly providing all medical information of the patient at the time of various treatments and other procedures. Growing demand for patient safety and need for process optimization is propelling the growth of medical device interoperability market. Complexities associated with system integration and high cost may impact the market growth.
Some of the players operating in the medical device interoperability market are NantHealth, Inc., Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., True Process, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Abbott, Cerner Corporation amongst others.
Key Findings of the Report:
In terms of revenue, medical device interoperability market is expected to reach US$ 10,829.5 million by 2027 owing to increasing use of device interoperability by hospitals and imaging centers.
Hospitals segment accounted for a major share and is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures and need for efficient operations management at hospitals.
Medical Device Interoperability Market Key Segments:
By Device Type
Monitoring Devices
Imaging Devices and Information Systems
Diagnostic Devices
Surgical Devices
Therapeutic Devices
Medical Device Interoperability Market By Application Type
Acute Care Settings
Remote Patient Monitoring
Patient Data Repositories
By Industry Participants
Clinical IT System Vendors
Medical Device OEMs
Vendor-Agnostic Connectivity Vendors
Healthcare System Integrators
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics and Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Cares
Medical Device Interoperability Market By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
