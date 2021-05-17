Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% During the Forecast Period 2020-2026

The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Medical device contract manufacturing for orthopedic treatment continues to influence growth strategies of market players and accounts for over one-fourth of the total revenue. Growing application in manufacturing of cardiovascular devices is likely to result in increased market share.

Increasing geriatric population with conditions such as arthritis and rising need for custom devices are anticipated to spur the entry of new players specifically focused on the orthopedic devices. Strong focus on the manufacturing of cardiovascular devices is attributed to increasing fatalities arising out of cardiac problems and consequent rise in demand for stents, catheters, guidewires and implantable devices.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Insights

North America is set to remain the dominant region for the medical device contract manufacturing market, capturing over 2/5th of the market share and expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2026. However, Asia-Pacific promises to generate credible growth opportunities, registering an average growth rate of 11%. Strict compliance to governmental regulations, continuous technological advancements, and an increased focus on patient safety and patient care have contributed to the leading share of North America.

