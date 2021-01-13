Medical Device Adhesive Market Focusing On Top Leading Players, Share, Future Trends

The medical device adhesives market is expected to reach US$ 11,759.07 million in 2027 from US$ 6,642.85 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020-2027.

Based on resin type, the medical device adhesives market was segmented into acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylates, polyurethane, light curing, and epoxy. In 2019, the acrylic segment accounted for the highest share in the market and is likely to retain its dominant share owing to the factors such as evident use of acrylic solutions in wide range of applications such as dental, assembly of medical devices and equipment. Furthermore, medical grade acrylic is also ideal for use in interior and well as exterior medical applications that include skin tissue adhesives.

Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA, Epoxy Technology, Inc., Master Bond, H.B. Fuller Company, Adhesives Research, INCURE INC., Permabond LLC, 3M, and Dr. Hönle AG are among the prominent players operating in the medical device adhesive market.

The growth of medical device adhesive market is also attributed to the increasing usage of medical device adhesives, and technological advancements in medical device adhesives. However, lack of adoption in emerging economies is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Advancements in electronics technologies are enabling medical electronic devices to facilitate faster diagnosis and offer new drug based therapies to improve the health condition of patients suffering from various health issues. Medical device adhesives are highly versatile and useful in the field of medical science. Most of the medical device manufacturers use pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) for grounding, interconnecting, and shielding applications. Some of these adhesives are made up of softer materials such as cotton; whereas, others are more elastic to support flexibility. The rising adoption of medical device adhesives in various applications is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

In recent years, medical device adhesives have been gaining a significant preference in healthcare-related operations. The medical device adhesives are used in applications such as assemblage of medical devices, drug delivery stems, and connection of device joints and gaps. The use of medical device adhesives depends on the use of medical devices. Medical grade sealants are widely used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to prevent contamination of products and maintain pressure in isolators during the manufacturing processes.

