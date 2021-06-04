Medical Cyclotron Market is expected to reach US$ 238.21 Mn by 2027 with General Electric Company; Varian Medical Systems, Inc; IBA; Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd; Siemens AG; Advanced Cyclotron Systems; isoSolution Inc;

According to our new research study on “Medical Cyclotron Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Capacity, and End User” the medical cyclotron market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020–2027. The increasing prevalence of cancer and growing inclination toward nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are the key forces driving the market growth. However, the high cost of procedures and lack of expertise may hinder the market growth.

Market Insights

Growing Inclination Toward Nuclear Scans for Accurate Diagnosis

Nuclear medicine is a highly specialized area that develops and uses instruments and radiopharmaceuticals to investigate the physiological processes of patients as well as diagnose diseases noninvasively. Nuclear medicines are used to cure diseases, including cancer, heart disease, psychiatric conditions, and gastrointestinal diseases. These medicines can be used to diagnose a number of disorders that may require surgery, biopsy, or other invasive diagnostic tests. 1 in 5 patients is said to be using nuclear medicines per year, and 1 in 10 are said to be using radioactive sources. The number of people using nuclear diagnostic tests is expected to increase soon the coming years, mainly due to their precision. The emergence of advanced devices with technical compatibility and in-built shield with PET/SPECT is boosting the acceptance of these devices to certain extent. Moreover, the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) propels the market for nuclear medicines. CVDs have been reported to cause more than 17.9 million deaths annually in the world. Targeted treatments for a particular disease are easy to implement in clinics and high efficacy and lesser side-effects of the molecular imaging approach are the main advantages of personalized medicines. Among differentiated cancer types, thyroid cancer is one of the most common type that is diagnostic or therapeutic. Molecular imaging plays an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid cancer as it aids visual representation, classification, and quantification of biological characteristics of cells and tissues in patients; using this methods, healthcare providers can also provide personalized health management. Thus, the results of multimodal nuclear imaging could be used to develop a lesion-based strategy for patients with multiple heterogeneous metastatic lesions.

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the medical cyclotron market is bifurcated into ring cyclotron and azimuthally varying field (AVF). The ring cyclotron segment held a larger market share in 2019. Also, the same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely used in the proton therapy.

Capacity-Based Insights

Based on capacity, the medical cyclotron market is segmented into 10–12 MeV, 16–18 MeV, 19–24 MeV, and 24 MeV and above. The 16–18 MeV segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand. This range of energy is widely accepted as it offers maximum capacity, consistent yields. In addition, due to its compact size, it utilizes small space and is installed easily and quickly.

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the medical cyclotron market is segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of medical cyclotron in hospital settings and growing numbers of public and private hospitals.

Strategic Insights

Inorganic strategies such as partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are commonly adopted by companies to cater to changing customer demand and maintain their brand name across the world. Market players operating in the medical cyclotron market also adopt organic strategies such as product launch and expansion to outstretch their footprint and product portfolio worldwide as well as to meet the growing demand.

By Type

Ring Cyclotron

Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF)

By Capacity

10–12 MeV

16–18 MeV

19–24 MeV

24 MeV and Above

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



