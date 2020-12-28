Medical Cooling System Market Size, Sales and Forecast to 2027 – General Air Types, Glen Dimplex Group, Johnson Thermal Systems and KKT Chillers

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Medical cooling systems serve the purpose of compressing the heat load produced by different medical equipment like medical lasers, imaging systems, and others. The main benefits provided by these devices include the reduction of device surface temperature for patient contacting surfaces, increased life span of medical equipment, and faster thermal cycling. These systems enhance the life cycle of the material by reducing their heat load. Also, the medical cooling system is essential equipment for clinical applications. Ensuring temperature-sensitive medical devices are appropriately safeguarded is necessary to maintain patient safety, support regulatory compliance, and prevent economic loss.

The medical cooling system market is increasing owing to rise in the usage of these devices in medical fields to cool down the sensitive instruments such as MRI, lasers, and others. However, increased risk of corrosion in the medical cooling system and high cost of these devices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, significant focus by the government towards improvement in healthcare infrastructure is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. American Chillers

2. Cold Shot Chillers

3. Drake Refrigeration, Inc.

4. Filtrine Manufacturing Company

5. General Air Types, Inc.

6. Glen Dimplex Group

7. Johnson Thermal Systems

8. KKT Chillers

9. Lytron Inc.

10. Parker Hannifin Corp

Market Segmentation :

The medical cooling system market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as medical imaging systems, medical lasers, analytical & laboratory equipment and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as medical imaging systems, medical lasers, analytical & laboratory equipment and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the medical cooling system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical cooling system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical cooling system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical cooling system market in these regions.

