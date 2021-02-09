Medical Clothing Market Size, Global Industry Report By Growth, Share, Trends, Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand and Sales Revenue by COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

The latest published report namely Global Medical Clothing Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 added by Data Bridge Market Research offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and predictions for 2021 to 2028 time-period. The report provides an understanding of the global Medical Clothing industry competitors, the sales channel, growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, industry product innovations and the value/volume of size, market segments, and market share of the best actors/products. Current market trends and dynamics are assessed which helps in mapping the track of the global market. A chapter-wise format has been used to ease the readability and complexity of the data. Each chapter is further categorized into its respective segments containing well-structured data.

The Medical Clothing Industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 7.4% for the projection space of 2020 to 2027 with factor such as increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. Additionally, the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) acts as a major factor for the growth of the medical clothing market. Increasing chronic disease patient pool has also given a boom to the global medical clothing market.

The product launch of various medical clothing products has propelled the demand of the medical clothing market. However, allergic reaction associated with latex gloves and poor comfort ability have decreased the demand of the medical clothing market.

Global Medical Clothing Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for global medical clothing in North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Cardinal Health which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 27.95% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing huge product portfolio for medical clothing market.

In October 2016, Cardinal Health declared that as part of its expansion in Asia, it will promote its powder-free gloves product line to Hong Kong while further penetrating the disposable gowns and drapes segment. This geographical expansion has strengthened the company footprint in the global medical clothing market.

This report focuses on Medical Clothing Market volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Clothing market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Medical Clothing Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2010 to 2020. Medical Clothing Market report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers.

Medical Clothing Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the medical clothing market is segmented into professional apparel, patient apparel, specialty apparel, first aid clothing, wraps & towels and others. In 2020, the professional apparel segment dominates the medical clothing market due to the growing concern of doctors, surgeons, nurses and other healthcare workers in the medical and healthcare industry.

On the basis of usage, the medical clothing market is segmented into reusable and disposable. In 2020, the disposable segment is expected to dominate the medical clothing market as the global market has extensive use of various medical devices such as face masks, scrubs, research coats, headgear and shoe covers.

On the basis of end user, the medical clothing market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, home care settings, research & clinical laboratories and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment holds the largest share in the medical clothing market as it helps to reduce the hospitals stay resulting in a decrease in the high cost associated with it.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical clothing market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, third party distributor and others. In 2020, the direct tender segment holds the largest market share with the highest CAGR as direct sales revenues are higher, it is therefore influential and growing in the medical clothing market.

Top Listed Manufacturers for Global Medical Clothing Market are:

3M

Ansell Ltd.

BBN Medical Equipment

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB)

Superior Group of Companies

Semperit AG Holding

Henry Schein, Inc.

Narang Medical Ltd.

Healing Hands

BARCO UNIFORMS

CHEROKEE UNIFORMS

Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel (a subsidiary of Aramark)

Carhartt, Inc.

LynkTrac Technologies LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Prestige Medical

Landau Uniforms

ABG Uniforms

…..

The Scope of this report:

The report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on major leading Medical Clothing industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. Medical Clothing industry development trends and marketing channels are analysed.

Medical Clothing Market report provides brief analysis of existing competitors which can impact the industry outlook during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report also offers an in-depth assessment of the Medical Clothing market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include major market trends, opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. Medical Clothing Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Medical Clothing market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

Trends Impacting the Medical Clothing Market

Now the question is which other regions Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc. and Owens & Minor, Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America medical clothing market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next pocket revenue for 2020.

The global medical clothing market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc. and Owens & Minor, Inc. These are the top dominating companies in medical clothing market and are launching more new therapies in the medical clothing market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global medical clothing market.

Market Segment by By Product, covers: (Professional Apparel, Patient Apparel, Specialty Apparel, First Aid Clothing, Wraps & Towels, Others), Usage (Reusable and Disposable)

Market Segment by End User, can be divided into: (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centres, Home Care Settings, Research & Clinical Laboratories and Others)

Market Segment by Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributor, Others)

Medical Clothing Market offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the Medical Clothing market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Medical Clothing market. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Medical Clothing market development trends and marketing channels are analysed.

Global Medical Clothing Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Regions Covered in Medical Clothing Market Report:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Study objectives of Medical Clothing Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Clothing market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting Medical Clothing market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Medical Clothing market

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Medical Clothing market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Containment& Medical Clothing Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Key Findings of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

