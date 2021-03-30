Medical Clothing Market Industry Current Trends, Opportunities and Challenges by 2030

Medical clothing is necessary for doctors and patients to protect themselves from pathogens and from contamination by non-sterile garments. Medical clothing include surgical caps, safety goggles, face shields, masks, gloves, scrubs, surgical gowns, sleeves, shoe covers, lab coats, etc. which are necessary for medical professionals to prevent themselves from communicable diseases.

The demand for gloves, masks, shoe covers, face shields have been increased tremendously with the onset of covid-19. According to unicef.org, in the first quarter of 2020, UN also delivered over 6.4 million gloves, 1.8 million surgical masks, and 1 million gowns to different countries owing to its huge demand.

Impact of Covid-19 may lead to Lucrative Growth in Medical Clothing

Covid-19 is a highly communicable disease and medical professionals are at higher risk. Thus, to prevent them for getting the virus, the demand and adoption of medical clothing increased multi-fold.

By now, as per npr.org, 29 million people in America are tested positive for covid-19, in which Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and US.

After some weeks of decline, covid-19 cases are again on rise in Europe, according to World Health Organisation. Italy and Germany health ministries have announced that they are experiencing third wave of covid-19 and again the lockdown has been imposed.

Although there was decline in deaths due to covid-19 among Philippines, Bangladesh, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand, India, China in December as per health ministry of the countries respectively, the new strain of

Their care is taken by medical professionals. Indian Medical Association has recorded deaths of 573 health care workers due to covid-19. A Journal, The Lancet reported that health care workers have a threefold greater risk of testing positive for covid-19. Medical clothing serves in reducing spread of droplets or other body fluids to skin and clothing and hence reduce the risk of secondary spread to hands and then to mucous membranes.

Hospitals Acquired Infections to Boost the Adoption of Medical Clothing

According to World Health Organisation, 10% of developing countries and 7% of developed countries have at least one hospital acquired infections.

According to an article by StatPearls Publishing, most common infections among them are Pneumonia (21.8%), urinary tract infections (2.9%), gastrointestinal infections (17.1%), primary bloodstream infection (9.9%), etc. According to World Health Organisation, ICU acquired infection rate is 30% more than the other wards. These pathogens can infect doctors as well as patients too.

Hospitals are taking serious care regarding these hospital acquired infections. The demand for medical clothing in Government hospitals may rise after the message that covid-19 depicts.

Strict Regulations for Protective Clothing to inhibit the Market Growth

Medical clothing, for example, gowns, gloves, masks, etc. are subjected to FDA approval. These gowns must have tensile strength, should be pathogen resistant, tear resistant, etc., to get FDA approved otherwise they are of no use. These strict policies add extra cost in the production of medical clothes that may hinder the market growth.

Health Effect on Medical Professionals

As per an article published on ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, wearing protective equipments, gloves or face covers for longer hours may lead to limit dexterity, heat stress, etc. Foils on face shield reflect and refract the light making observation stressful which leads to eye fatigue, may impact the adoption of medical clothes. Therefore, researches must be done to develop apparels that are more comfortable and not causing any side effect to health workers.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the medical clothing market include 3M, Healing Hands, Ansell Ltd., Superior Group of Companies, Henry Schein, BBN Medical Equipment, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Prestige Medical, ABG Uniforms, Barco Uniforms, Semperit AG Holding, Halyard Health, Carhartt, Inc., LynkTrac Technologies LLC, MoInlycke Health Care AB, CHEROKEE Uniforms, Owens & Minor, Inc., Landau Uniforms, Narang Medical Ltd., Aramark Uniform and Career Apparel, etc.

In the wake of covid-19 in 2020, Henry Schein Medical, announced the availability of AlphaTec Model 214 gowns by Ansell Healthcare to medical practitioners in North America. Henry Schein is fulfilling its commitment of helping its customers by distributing the gowns in physician offices, hospitals, and other health care institutions working for covid-19 patients.

In January 2020, Cardinal Health announced voluntary recall for the surgical gowns after discovering that some gowns were produced in unapproved locations and didn’t maintain proper environment conditions as required by law. Those gowns were not approved by FDA or by Cardinal health. The company then worked with industry partners offering same products. The company also offers AAMI Level 4 Gowns to bridge the supply gap.

Barco uniforms partnered with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in March 2020 for providing medical scrubs to the organization’s renowned veterinary team, who will wear the Barco One brand as they are one of the highest level of care takers for animals. Barco One utilizes five recycled plastic bottles into the fabric of each garment, similarly, Skechers, by Barco scrub brand incorporates seven plastic bottles in one garment. With this initiative, company has recycled over 17 million plastic bottles.

Regional outlook

There are many factors attributing to the demand for medical clothing in hospitals, private clinics including covid-19 pandemic, increasing chronic diseases all over the world where care is must for medical professionals.

North America is projected to lead the medical clothing market owing to various factors that are responsible for the growth. For instance, medical infrastructure and rising incidences of chronic diseases in the region is higher than any other. The spending on chronic diseases in US reaches 3.7$ trillion each year as per americanactionforum.org.

Medical clothing demand in Asia is also surging due to many factors. China is the largest producer of PPE finished products and it also produced largest number of masks in 2020. Increase in infectious diseases like covid-19 pandemic, pneumonia, etc. Although, the mortality rate in pneumonia is 0.003%, the infection rate is much higher leading to more cases. Rising government initiatives, increasing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding health concerns are the major factors responsible for demand of medical clothing.

The growth in European market is propelled by high expenditure on health care and increased concerns regarding health of medical professionals. Although, the supply was less in 2020 due to higher demand, import of masks, shoe covers, medical scrubs remained high as per oecd.org.

Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Drapes

Gloves

Facial Protection

Sterilization wraps

Protective Apparel

Masks

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centres

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Third Party Distributor

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

