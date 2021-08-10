Medical chairman calls for new long-term corona strategy | free press

Just watching the number of new corona infections and relying on lockdowns is not the right way out of the pandemic, according to President Reinhardt.

Berlin (dpa) – Medical chairman Klaus Reinhardt calls for a realignment of the corona policy with a view to increasing vaccination coverage.

“What is needed is a long-term strategy on how we can coexist with the virus in the long run,” the head of the German Medical Association said on Tuesday during the federal state consultation on the course in the fall. “We cannot shut down our social and economic life over and over again.” Instead of a “simple lockdown policy with a hammer in the sense of mere contact reduction”, more targeted and scientifically substantiated anti-corona measures are needed.

Reinhardt spoke out in favor of a nationally uniform traffic light system with various direction indicators. In addition to the number of new infections, serious clinical cases, the number of people who actually suffer from Covid-19, the number of positive tests, the vaccination coverage and the age structure of the infected are decisive for the assessment of the risk situation. Most of the data is there, you just need to use it.

Permanent restrictions only for unvaccinated people would have to remain an “ultima ratio” if there were no other way to avoid overloading the clinics. It is now more decisive that the federal and state governments adjust the vaccination campaign. “The request to just ‘roll up our sleeves’ is no longer enough,” said the medical chairman, referring to the campaign motto. It must be made clear why some do not want to be vaccinated in order to reach target groups. “Finally, not every second is German a staunch opponent of vaccinations.” More information is also needed. “We should no longer let radical opponents of vaccination take the lead in social networks.”