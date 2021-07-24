Medical Ceramics Market to witness compounded growth of USD 7 billion over 7 years

The global Medical Ceramics Market accounted for USD 18.38 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.30 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028.

Basics about Medical Ceramics

Medical ceramics are a type of biomaterial used for the fabrication of biomedical implants and instruments. These devices are used for cryopreservation of cells and tissues, drug delivery, to reduce tissue inflammation by absorbing mechanical stress, strengthen the surface layer of a body part which reduces abrasions and impact trauma.

Medical ceramics are used in orthopedic surgery to treat a number of ailments, including hip and knee replacements. Medical ceramics are used in the form of screws, plates and a number of bone implants.

Applications of Medical Ceramics

Applications of Medical Ceramics include joints, cardiovascular stents, artificial hips, implants for breast reconstruction, dental fillings and bone replacement implants.

Types of Medical Ceramics

Bio-inert

Aluminium Oxide

Zirconia

Carbon

Bioactive

Hydroxyapatite (HAP)

Glass & Bioglass

Zirconia Alumina

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Regional Analysis of Medical Ceramics Industry

Americas and European region are the two largest markets for medical ceramics. North America is the most profitable market with U.S. as a key contributor to the revenue growth; however, Asia Pacific is expected to experience highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to industrialization.

Market Research Report Outline

Introduction

Objectives of the study

Market overview

Market research methodology

Data collection process and tools used for data analysis

Presentation of data results (quantitative & qualitative) in form of figures and tabular representation, graphical presentation.

Analysis of data (qualitative and quantitative)

Market figures, trends & forecast for Medical Ceramics Industry in the United States (US), Canada, Japan, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK), China and India.

Critical success factors [CSFs] / Key market driving forces – the industry analysis

Market dynamics

Supplier & distributor profiles

Research methodology and tools

In a nutshell

The global medical ceramic market is expected to grow by 4% over the next 7 years from 18 billion dollars currently to 25 billion dollars which means it could reach up to 33 billion dollars by 2028 if growth continues at this rate. The US accounts for about 14% of the total revenue generated but countries like China and India will soon overtake them since demand is high there too.