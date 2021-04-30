Medical Casting & Splinting Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The global Medical Casting & Splinting market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

An orthopedic cast, or simply cast, is a shell, frequently made from plaster or fiberglass, encasing a limb (or, in some cases, large portions of the body) to stabilize and hold anatomical structures, most often a broken bone (or bones), in place until healing is confirmed. It is similar in function to a splint.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Medical Casting & Splinting market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

DJO Global

Kangda Medical

Brownmed

Zimmer Biomet

Renfu Medical

Maishijie Medical

Prime Medical

Kanglida Medical

Ansen

Five Continents Medical

Connect Medical

3M

Klarity Medical

Össur

BSN Medical

Worldwide Medical Casting & Splinting Market by Application:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Medical Casting & Splinting Market: Type Outlook

Casting

Splinting

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

