Medical Cannabis Market To See Massive Growth By 2027| GW Pharmaceuticals, MedReleaf Corp, Peace Naturals Project, BOL Pharma

The proposed Medical Cannabis Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Medicinal cannabis is also called as medical marijuana used to treat disease or improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used to treat certain diseases or health conditions and applications such as pain management, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures. Several countries worldwide are involved in the legalization of the export of medicinal cannabis products, which is expected to fuel the growth of the medical cannabis market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and fewer side effects of cannabis than the other treatment options are driving the growth of the medical cannabis market. However, limited approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities hinder the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, expanding clinical trials and research development activities, increasing disposable income, and rising healthcare spending is anticipated to provide an opportunity for market growth.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Medical Cannabis Market Research include:

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Medical Cannabis

MedReleaf Corp

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

BOL Pharma

Cresco Labs

Insys Therapeutics

The medical cannabis market is segmented on the basis of species, active ingredient, route of administration, application. Based on species, the market is segmented as cannabis indica, cannabis sativa, hybrid. Based on active ingredient, the market is segmented as cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), others. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented as oral solutions, capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals, others. Based on application, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, others.

The structure of the Medical Cannabis Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

