Medical Cannabis Market –Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2025

The growing application of medical cannabis in pain management in seizures, cancer, and muscle spasm will drive the demand for the market.

The global Medical Cannabis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 47.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. A rise in the geriatric population is also fueling the market demand as older people are more susceptible to illness and experience a high level of pain. Research and development activities, clinical trials, and commercialization of the product will foster market demand. The market is deterred by certain side-effect incurred by the patients, such as fatigue, dizziness, constipation, and a problem in speech. Moreover, the problem of undertaking medical cannabis and a lack of data safety will hinder the demand for medical cannabis.

Key Highlights From The Report

Medical cannabis is used to treat anorexic patients, which resulted from AIDS/HIV. Cannabis stimulates their appetite instead of feeding the patient through tubes. It is more beneficial for the patient’s physical and emotional well-being to be fed natural rather than through tubes.

Patients who are prescribed medical cannabis prefer to buy it from a legal source to abide by the regulations, which will propel the demand for the dispensaries segment.

North America held the largest market share of 31.1% in 2019, as the product is commonly used to treat patients. Countries in the region are promoting derivatives such as resins, tinctures, oil, and vaporizers among the youth, who are the primary consumers.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Cannabis Market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil Buds Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Anorexia Seizures Muscle Spasm Cancer Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Intravenous Inhalation Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dispensaries Online



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Medical Cannabis market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Medical Cannabis industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Medical Cannabis market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Cannabis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Oil

5.1.2. Buds

5.1.3. Tinctures



Chapter 6. Medical Cannabis Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Chronic Pain

6.1.2. Anorexia

6.1.3. Mental Disorders

6.1.4. Cancer

6.1.5. Muscle Spasm

6.1.6. Seizures

6.1.7. Others

Chapter 7. Medical Cannabis Market By Route of Administration Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Route of Administration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Oral

7.1.2. Intravenous

7.1.3. Inhalation

7.1.4. Topical

Chapter 8. Medical Cannabis Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

8.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Dispensaries

8.1.2. Online

CONTINUED…!

